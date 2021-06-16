Pound man sentenced to 8 months in prison for illegal sale of firearms to undercover agents

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a sentence was established for a Pound, Virginia man who illegally sold firearms to undercover agents, CBS-affiliate WJHL reports.

In a press release, the US Attorney’s Western District of Virginia office stated that James Micheal Boggs, 66, pleaded guilty to one count of willingly engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license.

The investigation, which began in October of 2019 by the ATF, monitored a Wise County farmer’s market with the goal of catching suspected firearms sellers who were dealing without a Federal Firearms License.

The release states that Boggs, among others, were observed selling firearms to others in attendance.

Boggs was also observed selling firearms to undercover ATF agents on three occasions. The guns sold were “nine handguns, a shotgun and an AR-style rifle.”

Agents also informed Boggs they intended to resell them to others who could not legally purchase firearms.

