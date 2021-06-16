Portion of US-421 in Clay County planned to be closed June 17th

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials are recommending drivers find an alternate route Thursday morning in Clay County along US 421 in Manchester. The closure/detour is expected to be in effect until November 2021.

The construction is planned to be between mile point 16, the intersection between KY 3480 Frog Level, and mile point 16.91 near Wendy’s.

Detour signs and message boards will be placed to help guide drivers where they will be detoured to continue their driving onto KY-3480. A temporary traffic signal will be used to control traffic at the construction site. Community members who live between the two mile points will be given access to the drive-thru.

The closure is to help widen and improve US-421/Ky-80. In addition, it will help construct a retaining wall, perform roadway excavation, construct a sanitary sewer, and construct a storm drainage system in the closed area.

The date, time, and duration of construction may change depending on the weather.

