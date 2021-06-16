Advertisement

Pikeville preparing for a happy, ‘Appy’ summer full of entertainment

By Buddy Forbes
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Appalachian Center for the Arts is looking ahead to a packed schedule this summer.

The center just wrapped its “Junie B. Jones” Summer Camp program, then finished up one of several performances of “Feud to Forgiveness,” a 1940s radio show production for local tour groups. Now, the theater is preparing for its next summer session and several pop-up art events that will be hosted in its plaza.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring in unique entertainment,” said Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley

The schedule of events, according to Buckley, is a nice change of pace from the pandemic- providing more space and opportunities to bring entertainment to the region.

“The word theatre actually means ‘The gathering place.’ So, yes, we can do theatre that we’re able to do virtually. Which is terrific,” Buckley said. “But it’s never, ever the same as gathering together to see things.”

All of the events lead up to “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” the dinner theater production on deck for the end of July. The event is the first main-stage show since 2019.

“We view walking into the theatre for us is the same thing as walking into your congregation, walking into your church. It’s where you gather together and sort of raise your voice up to the things that are larger than yourself. The issues. The entertainment. The love of life,” said Buckley. “And, so, to get to do that again? It’s priceless.”

City officials say they are happy to see the town coming back to life now that restrictions have been lifted.

“From an economic development standpoint, we are just thrilled that people are walking our streets again. That they are parking and walking to The App. They’re going to the shops that are downtown,” said Executive Director of Economic Development Jill Fraley Dotson.

They said they are looking forward to a happy, Appy summer.

To see a full list of planned events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kimber Collins was celebrated by her Jenkins community Tuesday after bringing home a world...
Jenkins student hits the bullseye, bringing home world archery championship
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Photo: Allen Bolling
Heat slowly builds back toward summer levels, still comfy today
Appalachian School of Law to host Virginia gubernatorial debate
Walking Miracles Family Foundation
Non-profit that helps pediatric cancer families receives state grant
Southwest Virginia leaders hold opening and dedication for Clinch River State Park
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted