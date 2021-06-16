Pikeville preparing for a happy, ‘Appy’ summer full of entertainment

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Appalachian Center for the Arts is looking ahead to a packed schedule this summer.

The center just wrapped its “Junie B. Jones” Summer Camp program, then finished up one of several performances of “Feud to Forgiveness,” a 1940s radio show production for local tour groups. Now, the theater is preparing for its next summer session and several pop-up art events that will be hosted in its plaza.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring in unique entertainment,” said Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley

The schedule of events, according to Buckley, is a nice change of pace from the pandemic- providing more space and opportunities to bring entertainment to the region.

“The word theatre actually means ‘The gathering place.’ So, yes, we can do theatre that we’re able to do virtually. Which is terrific,” Buckley said. “But it’s never, ever the same as gathering together to see things.”

All of the events lead up to “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” the dinner theater production on deck for the end of July. The event is the first main-stage show since 2019.

“We view walking into the theatre for us is the same thing as walking into your congregation, walking into your church. It’s where you gather together and sort of raise your voice up to the things that are larger than yourself. The issues. The entertainment. The love of life,” said Buckley. “And, so, to get to do that again? It’s priceless.”

City officials say they are happy to see the town coming back to life now that restrictions have been lifted.

“From an economic development standpoint, we are just thrilled that people are walking our streets again. That they are parking and walking to The App. They’re going to the shops that are downtown,” said Executive Director of Economic Development Jill Fraley Dotson.

They said they are looking forward to a happy, Appy summer.

To see a full list of planned events, click here.

