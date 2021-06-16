Advertisement

All lanes of I-75 open after cement mixer overturns

The overturned cement mixer has reduced I-75 North in Campbell County to one lane north of Caryville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cement mixer has overturned on Interstate 75, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter. All lanes are now open, officials said.

The overturned cement mixer has reduced I-75 North in Campbell County to one lane north of Caryville. Traffic is backed up 7 miles, officials said.

Those interested can monitor traffic with this live map.

