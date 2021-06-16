Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will

VIPER, Ky. (WYMT) - One man in Perry County is facing assault and rape charges after police say he held two women against their will.

Perry County Sheriff’s deputies said in the early morning hours of June 11th, a 911 call came in from a cell phone.

The people on the phone sounded distressed, but were unable to communicate what was happening to dispatchers.

Police said deputies patrolled around the areas of the cell tower in Viper from where the 911 call came from.

Their search led them to Stony Bump Lane Apartments on Pratt Mountain in Viper.

Investigators said deputies searched the apartment where the 911 call came from and discovered two women were assaulted ,held against their will and one of the women sexually assaulted.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Glennis Moore, 41, from Viper.

Police charged him with second-degree assault, first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and menacing.

He was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.