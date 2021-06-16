Advertisement

Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award

15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos  (Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By Camille Gear
Updated: 13 hours ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky Volleyball senior setter Madison Lilley has been announced as a finalist for the Best Female College Athlete Award at the ESPY’s, ESPN announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Lilley is one of four finalists, joining Paige Bueckers (UConn women’s basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State women’s soccer), and Odicci Alexander (James Madison softball).

Fan voting will run from June 16 through Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2021 ESPY Awards presented by Capital One will be held July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will be televised from The Rooftop At Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, New York City, ESPN’s New York City headquarters.

Madison Lilley, Kentucky

  • 2020 NCAA National Champion
  • 2020 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player
  • 2020-21 Honda Award winner for volleyball
  • 2020-21 AVCA National Player of the Year
  • 2020-21 AVCA First Team All-American
  • 2020-21 SEC Player of the Year
  • 2020-21 AVCA Region Player of the Year
  • All-time assists leader at Kentucky
  • Led the NCAA with 12.37 assists per set
  • Paced the UK offense to the highest hitting percentage of any team in the NCAA
  • Senior CLASS Award finalist
  • Graduated from Kentucky in May with a degree in Integrated Strategic Communication

