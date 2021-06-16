Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award

(WYMT) - Kentucky Volleyball senior setter Madison Lilley has been announced as a finalist for the Best Female College Athlete Award at the ESPY’s, ESPN announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Lilley is one of four finalists, joining Paige Bueckers (UConn women’s basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State women’s soccer), and Odicci Alexander (James Madison softball).

Fan voting will run from June 16 through Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2021 ESPY Awards presented by Capital One will be held July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will be televised from The Rooftop At Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, New York City, ESPN’s New York City headquarters.

Madison Lilley, Kentucky

2020 NCAA National Champion

2020 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

2020-21 Honda Award winner for volleyball

2020-21 AVCA National Player of the Year

2020-21 AVCA First Team All-American

2020-21 SEC Player of the Year

2020-21 AVCA Region Player of the Year

All-time assists leader at Kentucky

Led the NCAA with 12.37 assists per set

Paced the UK offense to the highest hitting percentage of any team in the NCAA

Senior CLASS Award finalist

Graduated from Kentucky in May with a degree in Integrated Strategic Communication

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.