Pineville Lady Lions host basketball camp

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Updated: 12 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kicking off her first season as head coach, Debbie Green and the Lady Lions hosted the Pineville High School Lady Lions Basketball Camp.

Girls across the region from kindergarten through eighth grade participated in the three-day camp, learning from Coach Green and members of the Lady Lions team.

“Just try it, you may not like it but just kind of get your feel for what basketball’s all about and then love the game that’s been going on. It’s been a family affair for mine, with me and my husband and our kids since, well we played in college and we played all since we were probably in third grade so, yeah, it’s been awesome,” said Coach Green about the wide range of ages and skill levels.

Participants worked on their basketball technique, played in 5v5 matchups and were able to get autographs and pictures from 2015 Miss Basketball Maci Morris and current Kentucky player Blair Green.

Pineville will begin their season on Dec. 3 at Middlesboro.

