KY 1162 in Morgan County closed Thursday, June 17

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers who use KY-1162 in Morgan County will need to find an alternate route on Thursday, June 17.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 191 and KY 1000 as an alternate route.

Road work is planned to begin around 7 a.m. and should be completed at 7 p.m. that same day.

The road work will begin at mile point 0.7, which is around a mile east of the KY 191 intersection.

The road will be closed that day to repair a slide.

