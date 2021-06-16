Jenkins student hits the bullseye, bringing home world archery championship

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins Independent fifth-grader Kimber Collins is aiming for success. And she is consistently hitting the bullseye.

Collins brought a national archery championship to her Letcher County hometown earlier this year. But she was not content with being a national champion, so she set her sites on a world championship.

“Greatness rarely just happens. It’s usually earned,” said Jenkins Superintendent Damien Johnson.

The archery phenom made her way to Myrtle Beach last week, competing against hundreds of archers in the NASP World Tournament. She participated in three tournaments over a two-day span, placing first in the 3-D Open, second in the 3-D Championship, and first in the Bullseye Championship. With the wins, she earned some new hardware and a world championship.

“I just shot the highest score I’ve ever shot before in my life. And it happened at the best moment that it possibly could have,” she said.

When she returned to Jenkins this week, her community wanted to give her a celebration to remember. Local law enforcement officer and the Jenkins Fire Department led her on a parade through the town, bringing her back to the school for a gathering in her honor.

“It’s amazing to have everybody out here doing all of this just for me,” she said.

According to those on-site, she deserves the recognition.

“She wants to be great and she’s putting in the hard work to ensure she’s great and I’m just so proud to see that hard work pay off for her,” said Johnson.

Collins’ father, who trains with her every day, said he is amazed at the community support his little girl is receiving as she continues to create records in the region.

“Small town, small school, you know, small community. It don’t matter. Put in the work. You put in the effort, hard work, and it’ll pay off every time,” he said. “She does what she does. I mean, she’s so good. If she can keep her focused on it, the sky’s the limit for her.”

And while he said the win is great for Collins, her school, and her community, it is also a reminder to the entire region that setting your focus on the target is the first step in achieving success.

