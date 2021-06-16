History Continues: Whitley County looks to get first-ever win in state quarterfinals

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning their first-ever 13th Region title, the Whitley County Colonels are eager to add more to the history books.

Talk about a send off!!! @WCcolonelsBase is state bound!! pic.twitter.com/fxfXNfiUmx — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) June 16, 2021

“We’re going to enjoy, you know, the excitement in our community, but when we leave here today with that final send-off it’s going to be a total focus to try to go win this thing,” said Head Coach Jeremy Shope at the team’s send-off parade, complete with a police escort.

The Colonels had high hopes for 2020, but lost their season and seven starting seniors as a result of the pandemic. Going into the 2021 season, they were motivated to make up for the lost time.

“We really just wanted to come out and do something for our seniors from last year that missed their season,” said junior center fielder Sam Harp.

My favorite part about living in a small town ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7RYlunN5PI — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) June 16, 2021

After finishing the regular season 26-8, the Colonels fell in eight innings in the 50th District title to Corbin.

“We knew that we were the better team, we deserve to be in that position, so we knew to just kind of forget about what’s in the past and we talked about it today as a team. Because it’s in the past you can’t change anything so just move on, just game by game,” said junior third baseman Caden Petrey.

Whitley County came back to win the program’s first-ever 13th Region title, 16-1 over Middlesboro. The Colonels kept the ball rolling and defeated Raceland in their first-ever semi-state appearance.

Now the Colonels are focused on making a run on the state level, and playing for something bigger than themselves.

Whitley County plays Lyon County on Thursday night at 5 p.m., for a trip to the semifinals.

