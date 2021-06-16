Advertisement

Hiring problems plague Pulaski County businesses

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Filling vacancies continues to be an issue for businesses just about everywhere, with some even closing due to a lack of workers.

Driving up and down US-27 in Pulaski County, you are bound to see many ‘now hiring’ or ‘accepting applications’ signs.

We are hearing of some people being hiring on the spot and some places even offering $1,000 for a signing bonus.

Bobby Clue with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce says there is not a lot of incentive for people to want to work.

Some are still getting their extra unemployment checks and for others, it is hard to pinpoint a reason.

Some restaurants are even closing as early as 8 p.m. because of worker shortages.

“You are seeing major chains, like a Chili’s, or Bob Evan’s or a Frisch’s Big Boy, having to close down at 8 p.m. right now, because they can’t find workers,” Clue said. “It’s a significant problem.”

Christian Paulk, who ran a construction firm for more than 20 years, recently sold everything and closed because he could not find enough workers. He says he was offering people more than $20 an hour to start.

Employers say they are also seeing many people either not show up or quit shortly after starting.

“You only have to fill out one application a week and you can sit on that unemployment,” Paulk said.

Chamber of Commerce officials say the hiring problem has improved just a little bit for many industrial or factory jobs, but it is still bad.

