HCTC giving former students a second chance at college

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) is bringing back its Forge Your Way Forward debt relief program.

“This program helps students get back onto their educational pathway,” said HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

Lindon said the college is using its own funds for the program to relieve students of the debt owed to the college. She added it applies to former students who may want to return to the classroom full or part-time.

“We want students to attain whatever degree they aspire to attain,” she said.

College leaders said the program is to pay for debts owed to HCTC.

”Students have been in tears when they have found out that we’re able to help them,” said Lindon. “We’re not able to help with student loans or any type of defaulted student loans.”

Once students complete various tasks like reenrolling and completed a financial aid application, the college will then erase the debt.

”It is not capped at any certain level, so we really look at that individual situation and what happened when they left the college,” she said.

Students who want to remain must meet monthly with a success coach and attend required tutoring sessions and earn at least a C in each course.

“We found that we had thousands of students who are locked out of attaining their educational goals,” she said. “It’s just heart breaking and HCTC really wants to help those students.”

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.