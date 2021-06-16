Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 300 new cases, new deaths remain low

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

The governor announced 233 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 462,922.

55 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 238 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 65 in the ICU. 35 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.07%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,175.

6,774,622 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

