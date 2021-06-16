Advertisement

Gov. Beshear’s son receives COVID-19 vaccine day after 12th birthday

By Kelly Dean
Updated: 16 hours ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear’s son, Will, turned 12 on Tuesday and the following day received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children 12 years old and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yesterday, Will celebrated his 12th birthday. Today, he got a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I love my family more than anything. I believe in this vaccine and its effectiveness,” said Beshear in a tweet.

To find a location in Bowling Green that carries the Pfizer vaccine for children at least 12 years old, click here.

Moderna says they have filed with the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17.

