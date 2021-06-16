Gov. Andy Beshear & Kentucky leaders take part in World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander joined other state leaders, organizations statewide, and national and global organizations on Tuesday to recognize the 16th annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, Kentuckians of all ages made sacrifices to protect the most vulnerable, including our elders. We can continue to show our commitment to older Kentuckians by reporting suspected scams, abuse and neglect immediately,” the governor said. “Everyone on Team Kentucky deserves to be safe and respected.”

Kentucky leaders placed purple flags in the English Gardens on the State Capitol grounds as a public reminder to immediately report suspected abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults. The flags will be on display through June 30.

“When we come together, we can prevent elder abuse from happening. We can put support services in place and direct community resources toward addressing elder abuse,” said Secretary Friedlander.

The Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) is one CHFS agency providing support services aimed at abuse prevention.

“Elder abuse, neglect and exploitation is not something to be quiet about, and especially since some elders cannot speak for themselves. We all have a responsibility to report it,” said DCBS Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub.

In Kentucky, advocates of elder abuse prevention encouraged individuals to wear purple on June 15 to show their commitment to protecting older citizens, according to Dr. Keith Knapp, who leads Kentucky’s State Elder Abuse Committee with Elridge.

Kentucky received 23,766 reports alleging abuse, neglect, or exploitation of people age 60 and older in the state fiscal year 2020.

Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state, which means that any person who has a reasonable cause to suspect that an adult has suffered abuse, neglect, or exploitation is legally obliged to report it to Adult Protective Services.

Reporting is confidential. The toll-free reporting hotline is 1-877-597-2331 or 1-877-KYSAFE1. If you believe there is imminent risk, immediately call 911 or local law enforcement.

This year, councils are planning several activities around World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, including community campaigns through social media, local media, and promotional giveaways and training opportunities.

LCCEA membership is free and open to anyone interested in working to prevent elder abuse in their community. To find your community’s LCEAA and become involved, visit here.

Learn the signs of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation here.

You can find local resources to support elder Kentuckians here.

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations (UN) launched on June 15, 2006, the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). WEADD serves as a call-to-action for communities to report abuse, neglect, and exploitation of elders and reaffirm their commitment to the principle of justice for all.

