Four men arrested in Wayne County

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four men have been arrested in Wayne County, three of those men arrested at a residence in Fort Gay known as the “Trap House.”

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson their arrests come after the Drug Enforcement Unit and Deputies searched the residence.

Lonnie “Noah” Christenson was hiding behind a refrigerator when deputies entered the home. Noah had warrants for burglary, accessory before the fact, and receiving and transferring stolen property.

Deputies say the outstanding warrants for Noah’s arrest were issued after a house was broken into last week in Prichard, West Virginia.

Noah and his father, Lonnie Lee Christenson were both charged in that investigation. Lonnie Lee was arrested Friday.

Noah is also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered. Deputies say they found a distribution amount of methamphetamine in his pocket when searching him at the trap house.

Michael “Mikey” Pennington was arrested for two DRC revocations.

Carl “Edmond” Mounts was arrested for a probation violation.

Stolen property from separate incidents was also recovered inside the trap house.

