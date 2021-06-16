Former UK assistant coach recruits the Bluegrass in new role at Arizona State
Updated: 16 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Basketball assistant coach Joel Justus is recruiting back in Kentucky in his role as lead assistant coach at Arizona State.
At midnight on Tuesday, college coaches were allowed to make direct contact with rising high school juniors for the first time. Justus took this opportunity to connect with some of the best talent out of the area including Reed Sheppard, Kaleb Glenn and John McCrear.
Justus spent five years on Calipari’s coaching staff.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.