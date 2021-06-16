Former UK assistant coach recruits the Bluegrass in new role at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Basketball assistant coach Joel Justus is recruiting back in Kentucky in his role as lead assistant coach at Arizona State.

Blessed to have received an offer from Arizona State University! pic.twitter.com/JhPGZYUCcO — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) June 15, 2021

At midnight on Tuesday, college coaches were allowed to make direct contact with rising high school juniors for the first time. Justus took this opportunity to connect with some of the best talent out of the area including Reed Sheppard, Kaleb Glenn and John McCrear.

Justus spent five years on Calipari’s coaching staff.

