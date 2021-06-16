Advertisement

Fireworks shortage could dim the sparkle of this year’s 4th of July

By Shelby Lofton
Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the country recovers from COVID-19, fireworks stands around central Kentucky are reporting shipping delays, while customers are planning for big shows.

Phantom Fireworks Store Manager Matthew Miley says he doesn’t expect some of the best sellers displayed on shelves to be there very long.

“Currently we’re very ahead of this time last year,” Miley said.

Shopping has accelerated as the country is coming out of the pandemic, and shipping is still catching up.

“The companies that ship to us, they weren’t prepared for that big of an order, so just slowly trickling in is all it is,” Miley said.

July 4th will be extra momentous this year. President Biden marked it as an unofficial return to normal for the country when families and friends can celebrate together again.

“They came in here and they said they saved up all throughout the pandemic, and they’re going to come in and they’re going to purchase everything they can,” Miley said.

Miley tells us customers are excited to launch their summer outdoors.

“They were saying they were bored to tears,” Miley said.

He said he hopes to have one last shipment come in from his company’s headquarters before the holiday. He says other stands are falling behind.

“They probably can’t afford to buy their own manufacturing plant, so they of course have to go on whatever they can get. So there’s multiple people picking from one manufacturer. They can’t obviously accommodate everyone,” Miley said.

Phantom employees and the company recommends shoppers buy their fireworks right away before their favorites fly off the shelves.

