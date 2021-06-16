COVID-19 vaccines available in the Big Sandy area Friday, June 18

BIG SANDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center officials and Big Sandy Health Care staff workers are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, June 18 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Shelby Valley Clinic.

No appointment is necessary and the shot is free.

All who receive a shot at the vaccine clinic will be entered to win a 500 dollar Visa gift card, which will be drawn at the end of the event.

The address to the vaccine clinic is: 178 Douglas Pkwy, Pikeville, KY, 41501.

