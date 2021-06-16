Country Boy partners with Nappy Roots for a beer to promote the Kentucky music industry

Advertisement

All proceeds from this beer will go back to the non-profit, Kentucky Institute for Music Industry Development, which was founded by Nappy Roots.(Country Boy Brewing)
By Claudette Enriquez
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country Boy Brewing officials and Grammy-nominated rap quartet, Nappy Roots are partnering for a new brew to help promote Kentucky’s music industry.

“These guys came in with a great idea for a beer,” Said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-owner of Country Boy Brewing, “We were able to write a recipe very quickly using Nappy Roots’ knowledge of the brewing process.”

Backroads Blackberry Berliner will be available for the first time at the Kentucky Craft Bash in Louisville, KY on June 26, and then at both the Lexington and Georgetown Country Boy Brewing taprooms. All proceeds will go to the Kentucky Institute for Music Industry Development, a non-profit founded by Nappy Roots. Its mission is to recruit, develop, educate, and inspire creatives who seek a career in the music industry. They strive to cover all aspects of the industry such as songwriting, audio, and video production, showmanship, brand management, talent management, media training, financial education, music publishing, copyrighting, and more.

The recipe is a riff on a traditional Berliner Weisse with lightly roasted malts, a low hop profile, and a slightly tart finish. Add a heavy hand of Kentucky blackberries, and you get the new brew.

To be the first to try it out , visit www.kycraftbash.com for tickets.

