Colds are coming back after masks come off

By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The downside of ditching masks: the return of colds and other illnesses. As people return to pre-covid habits, doctors say they are opening the window to other things that may have avoided over the year.

One thing we learned over the past year is that that masks help reduce the transmission of all viruses. Now that they are coming off, we’re opening ourselves to other issues.

Ruth Burdine feels like she got a break with her two daughters.

“This is actually been their healthiest year,” Burdine said.

Burdine’s five-year-old Melanie has just had some allergies. Now, other things are starting to float around.

“Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has been somewhat prominent,” Dr. Mark Burns from UofL Health said. “I think we’ve seen it in the southern hemisphere they are actually entering their flu season now.”

According to the CDC, flu activity in Kentucky and Indiana is minimal. But people are getting the common cold since masks have been coming off. Dr. Burns says if you are having symptoms like fever, shortnes of breathe, loss of smell or taste, nausea, it’s not a bad idea to get tested for COVID just to be safe.

“COVID should be ruled out,” Burns said. “If it’s just sniffles, sneeze or just mild cough, it could be allergies, could be the flu.”

Dr Burns says if you are having cold symptoms, consider a getting a COVID test even if you are vaccinated.

