CHI Saint Joseph Health plans to celebrate First Responders

‘Blessing of the Rigs’ event is planned for Thursday, June 17
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Updated: 3 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - CHI Saint Joseph London officials are planning to hold a ‘Blessing of the Rigs’ Thursday morning to thank and honor first responders.

Hospital staff is inviting all first responders to join them at Saint Joseph London from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for a non-denominational blessing as the health care system celebrates A Year of Humankindness, part of its Hello humankindness brand message. EMS workers will receive a blessing for themselves, their rig, and those they transport and will be treated to lunch and a blessing memento.

Address to the event:

Saint Joseph London, Ambulance bay area

1001 Saint Joseph Lane, London, KY 40741

