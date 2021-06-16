CHI Saint Joseph Health plans to celebrate First Responders
‘Blessing of the Rigs’ event is planned for Thursday, June 17
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - CHI Saint Joseph London officials are planning to hold a ‘Blessing of the Rigs’ Thursday morning to thank and honor first responders.
Hospital staff is inviting all first responders to join them at Saint Joseph London from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for a non-denominational blessing as the health care system celebrates A Year of Humankindness, part of its Hello humankindness brand message. EMS workers will receive a blessing for themselves, their rig, and those they transport and will be treated to lunch and a blessing memento.
Address to the event:
Saint Joseph London, Ambulance bay area
1001 Saint Joseph Lane, London, KY 40741
