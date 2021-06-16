Calipari dismisses rumor of possible return to NBA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari wasted little time in responding to a rumor of his possible return to the NBA sidelines.

On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports included Calipari in a list of possible coaches who may be looking to take one of the vacant NBA jobs. The Yahoo report said that Cal “would be open to jumping back into the NBA.”

The Kentucky head coach shot down rumors with a post on social media:

“It’s that time of the year! Why do rumors always start when we’re in the middle of recruiting? I have the best job in the country w/ the best opportunity to impact young people & add value to their careers - and that hasn’t changed. This season can’t come fast enough! Let’s go!

