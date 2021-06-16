Advertisement

Calipari dismisses rumor of possible return to NBA

The Kentucky head coach shot down rumors with a post on social media
John Calipari
John Calipari
By Lee K. Howard
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari wasted little time in responding to a rumor of his possible return to the NBA sidelines.

On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports included Calipari in a list of possible coaches who may be looking to take one of the vacant NBA jobs. The Yahoo report said that Cal “would be open to jumping back into the NBA.”

The Kentucky head coach shot down rumors with a post on social media:

“It’s that time of the year! Why do rumors always start when we’re in the middle of recruiting? I have the best job in the country w/ the best opportunity to impact young people & add value to their careers - and that hasn’t changed. This season can’t come fast enough! Let’s go!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kimber Collins was celebrated by her Jenkins community Tuesday after bringing home a world...
Jenkins student hits the bullseye, bringing home world archery championship
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Hazard beats Johnson Central in Semi-State
Hazard baseball reaches state quarterfinals after 4-6 start
Lady Lions host basketball camp
Pineville Lady Lions host basketball camp
Whitley County baseball advances to state
History Continues: Whitley County looks to get first-ever win in state quarterfinals
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample