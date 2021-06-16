Advertisement

Breadsticks on deck: Pikeville Fazoli’s hosts ribbon-cutting

By Buddy Forbes
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Fazoli’s is ready to open its doors after more than one year of anticipation.

The was announced in December 2019, but co-owner Hillary Harkins says the pandemic put it on the back-burner. Now, the space is complete and ready for business on South Mayo Trail, next to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park entrance.

A ribbon-cutting and soft opening was held Tuesday, preparing the staff for opening day on Wednesday. Harkins said the moment was exciting, since she and the crew have worked toward the opening for some time.

“It’s unreal. We’re so excited to bring this to the community and for ourselves,” she said. “It just doesn’t seem real, you know, that we’re standing here doing this. And I know the community’s excited. Everybody’s told us on Facebook they’re ready for some good Italian food. So, we’re excited to give it to them.”

The store officially opens Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Normal business hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Harkins said there are also positions open for new workers. If interested in joining the team, you can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted
Visit dlrenewal.ky.gov in order to renew your driver's license.
Kentucky rolls out online renewal for driver’s licenses, motorcycle licenses
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time for almost hitting state trooper during police chase
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges following Laurel County chase

Latest News

Elizabeth Walker (left) and three passengers were arrested following the chase. (Claiborne...
Sheriff: Aggravated assault as driver hits officers and vehicles during high speed chase
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines available in the Big Sandy area Friday, June 18
Overturned cement mixer
All lanes of I-75 open after cement mixer overturns
HCTC giving former students a second chance at college