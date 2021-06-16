Breadsticks on deck: Pikeville Fazoli’s hosts ribbon-cutting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Fazoli’s is ready to open its doors after more than one year of anticipation.

The was announced in December 2019, but co-owner Hillary Harkins says the pandemic put it on the back-burner. Now, the space is complete and ready for business on South Mayo Trail, next to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park entrance.

A ribbon-cutting and soft opening was held Tuesday, preparing the staff for opening day on Wednesday. Harkins said the moment was exciting, since she and the crew have worked toward the opening for some time.

“It’s unreal. We’re so excited to bring this to the community and for ourselves,” she said. “It just doesn’t seem real, you know, that we’re standing here doing this. And I know the community’s excited. Everybody’s told us on Facebook they’re ready for some good Italian food. So, we’re excited to give it to them.”

The store officially opens Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Normal business hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Harkins said there are also positions open for new workers. If interested in joining the team, you can apply online.

