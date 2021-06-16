Another perfect day on the way, cooler trend continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be a cool start for some across the mountains this morning, but sunshine will warm us back up nicely later.

Today and Tonight

If we could keep the forecast we had yesterday and will have today and tomorrow all year long, you would not hear a single complaint from me. Some spots could wake up in the mid-50s before we head back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Clear skies tonight will take us back down into the mid-50s. Some sheltered valleys may drop into the low 50s!

Extended Forecast

We get two more days of sunshine before rain chances return to the forecast, just in time for the weekend. That’s always how it goes, isn’t it? Temperatures will continue to be pleasant on Thursday, topping out around 80, but will climb back to those familiar summertime levels we’ve been used to on Friday, heading back toward the upper 80s.

For Father’s Day weekend and the final two days of spring, we’re looking at scattered rain chances, with better rain chances on Sunday. The European model continues to hold the course that we could see some potential tropical remnants early next week, but that’s still a stretch, because the system hasn’t even formed yet in the Gulf of Mexico. There is an 80% chance of it happening in the next five days, so it’s likely, but we’ll just have to see how it plays out.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.