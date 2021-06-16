Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing woman has been found safe after a search in Madison County.
The sheriff’s office says the woman went missing Tuesday afternoon in the Jigg Water Road area.
We’re told she was spotted Wednesday morning by a helicopter flying over a field. Deputies say a boat was then needed to reach her.
She was taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution.
The sheriff’s office did not have any additional details, but we’ll keep you updated.
