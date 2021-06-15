WVa judge halts implementation of payroll deduction law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge on Monday sided with labor groups in halting implementation of a new state law that prohibits union dues or fees from being automatically deducted from state employee paychecks unless they provide written consent.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by a dozen organizations, news outlets reported.

The lawsuit claims the law, which was set to go into effect Thursday, violates equal protection and contracts clauses of the state Constitution as well as free speech protections because it discriminates against certain employees’ viewpoints.

Unions representing teachers, firefighters, police, coal miners and corrections officers were among those joining the lawsuit. They claimed the law was in retaliation for teacher strikes over the past several years.

The lawsuit said no public employer has complained about the automatic deduction arrangement.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who signed the measure into law, vetoed a similar bill in 2017. Salango is married to Ben Salango, a Democratic Kanawha County commissioner who lost to Justice in the 2020 general election.

