Advertisement

Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth

Elizabeth Russell
Elizabeth Russell(WSAZ, Mingo County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth.

Elizabeth Russell, 19, of Delbarton, was charged with child abuse creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury and domestic battery. According to the criminal complaint, Russell used duct tape on the mouth and wrists of a 5-year-old who she was watching at the time.

The duct tape was placed so the child couldn’t talk or make noise. Russell also allegedly taped the victim’s wrists together so the child couldn’t use their arms or hands, the complaint states. Deputies saw glue marks left from the duct tape on the child the following day.

CAMC’s Child Advocacy Center Coordinator Maureen Runyon said some things to look out for when it comes to signs of child abuse are bruising or marks on the torso, thighs, bottom, upper arms, or back.

“Those are areas that are not as prone to bruising,” Runyon said. “If you think about a child climbing, jumping and playing, (those are the) areas where they’re going to get injuries.”

Runyon said common places for children to have bruises or marks from playing are the chin, legs, knees or lower arms.

“We tend to find that they’ll have bruises on the bony areas,” she said. “Those are places where bruising is not considered suspicious.”

Runyon said during the summertime, reported abuse cases drop as children are no longer around their educators.

“It’s important that people understand that when they have concerns about the well-being of a child, it’s best to err on the side of caution and to go ahead and call Child Protective Services or the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

No other details regarding the incident have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm