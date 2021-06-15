Advertisement

USDA launches grant program to help rural communities

The program will help create good-paying jobs and support new businesses opportunities in high-growth fields.
(WLUC)
By Claudette Enriquez
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new program announced Tuesday by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) could help those in struggling rural areas create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields.

The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) program aims to help communities find their best assets and create ideas to help connect with others with similar backgrounds.

The program would provide grant funding of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education, and other public and private entities in rural areas. The funds may be used to form job accelerator partnerships, create high-wage jobs, start or expand businesses, and support economic growth in the rural areas of their region.

“USDA is innovating the way we do business,” Karama Neal, USDA Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator said. “The RISE program ensures that critical funding supports long-term and sustainable economic growth in the rural communities and regions that need it most.”

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on August 2nd, 2021. Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact their nearest USDA Rural Development State Office ahead of the deadline for more information about the program or the application process.

Officials are also hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11:30 a.m. with more info about this opportunity. You can register for that here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm