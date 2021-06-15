USDA launches grant program to help rural communities

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new program announced Tuesday by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) could help those in struggling rural areas create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields.

The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) program aims to help communities find their best assets and create ideas to help connect with others with similar backgrounds.

The program would provide grant funding of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education, and other public and private entities in rural areas. The funds may be used to form job accelerator partnerships, create high-wage jobs, start or expand businesses, and support economic growth in the rural areas of their region.

“USDA is innovating the way we do business,” Karama Neal, USDA Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator said. “The RISE program ensures that critical funding supports long-term and sustainable economic growth in the rural communities and regions that need it most.”

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on August 2nd, 2021. Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact their nearest USDA Rural Development State Office ahead of the deadline for more information about the program or the application process.

Officials are also hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11:30 a.m. with more info about this opportunity. You can register for that here.

