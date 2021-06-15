UPIKE names new head football coach

Pikeville, KY (WYMT) - University of Pikeville (UPIKE) Director of Athletics, Kelly Wells has announced the hiring of Corey Fipps as UPIKE Football’s seventh head coach.

Corey Fipps comes to UPIKE with a rich background in coaching, most recently serving as the head coach at Kentucky Christian University (KCU) for four seasons. Fipps led the Knights to the highest single-season winning percentage (75%) in program history in 2020-21, wrapping up at 6-2. The Knights boasted a top-ten rushing offense nationwide last season, a testament to the program’s progress in the hands of Fipps.

KCU football managed a stellar 2019-20 season that included record-breaking marks on both sides of the ball and culminated in a Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor for running back DeVon McCoy. Fipps departs as the all-time winningest coach in program history and as the facilitator of three of the Knights’ top seasons.

Fipps has carved a path through many levels of college football, beginning with his alma mater, NCAA Division II Harding University, where he played offensive tackle. While at Harding, Fipps obtained both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and kinesiology, respectively.

Fipps has served as the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Missouri Southern State University, NAIA Montana Tech, Sacramento City College, as well as at Faulkner University, where he piloted an offense that ranked first in the country with 520 yards total offense per game in 2011, concluding with a win over rival Union College 95-89.

Professionally, Fipps brings a broad range of experience to the coaching position with experience as the director of athletics at KCU, where he also worked closely with admissions and enrollment. This, paired with his history as an established recruiter, makes him well-positioned to take the reins of UPIKE’s expansive program with a wide range of expectations and responsibilities. Fipps is a driven leader committed to supporting student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom. His experience and desire to serve align with the values of faculty and staff at UPIKE to advance and encourage success for student-athletes.

Fipps inherits a program with a young core that showed promise in several areas throughout the previous season and finished 3-4 in the shortened schedule. One of the highlights of 2021 came as the Bears knocked off number 25 Bethel on the road, piecing together the team’s best overall effort of the season with 488 yards of total offense while holding the Wildcats to 239 total yards.

Fipps will make the transition in the coming days UPIKE prepares to welcome him and his family to campus. Wells is excited to welcome Fipps to UPIKE.

“We are very excited to welcome Corey and Jennifer along with their three daughters Kensley, Caroline, and Emery to the Bear family,” said Wells. “The experience that Corey brings to this position is immeasurable. He is a gifted leader with very strong values and direction. The future is bright for UPIKE Football.”

A press conference to formally introduce Fipps will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15, in UPIKE’s Health Professions Education Building 7th floor pavilion starting at 3:45 p.m. Coach Fipps will be available for media interviews following the press conference, and a reception will be held in the lobby. Media as well as members of the community are encouraged to attend and welcome Coach Fipps.

