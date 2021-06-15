UMass to unveil statue of UK Coach John Calipari

(247SPORTS.COM) - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, who spent his first eight seasons as a head coach at the University of Massachusetts, is among four that will be honored with a statue at the school, UMass officials announced Monday.

247Sports.com reports Calipari, along with Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman will all have statues unveiled along the outdoor concourse near the north entrance of the Mullins Center on Saturday, September 11th.

“These four pillars of our men’s basketball program put Massachusetts Basketball on the map during their time in Amherst,” UMass Athletics Director Ryan Bamford said in a release. “They are responsible for some of the most memorable moments in our program’s history, and we are thrilled to honor their legacies with this lasting tribute. We look forward to welcoming these Minuteman legends, their families and our fans back to campus this fall to celebrate this special ceremony together.”

Calipari, Camby and the rest of the 1995-96 men’s basketball team will also be inducted as a team into the UMass Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the school’s Hall of Fame Weekend.

Calipari led the Minutemen to an overall record of 193-71 in his eight seasons as head coach from 1988-1996. His .731 career winning percentage remains the best in school history, and he ranks second all-time at UMass in victories with 193.

Coach Cal, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, just completed his 12th season at Kentucky. He has guided six teams to the Final Four, led the 2011-12 UK team to a national championship and helped 52 players earn selection in the NBA Draft during his 29-year college coaching career.

The second-winningest coach in program history has a 339-93 record at Kentucky with four Final Four appearances, six Southeastern Conference regular-season championships and six league tournament titles. He is one of just two coaches to win Naismith Coach of the Year three times and, with a 784-233 on-court record, is approaching 800 career on-court wins.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.