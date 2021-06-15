Trial begins for accused Pulaski Co. constables

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Pulaski County constables are on trial right now.

Gary Baldock and Mike Wallace are accused of conspiracy against rights, specifically involving unreasonable searches and seizures.

The FBI arrested Baldock last year. Before the arrest, Baldock fired shots, which hit an agent. They fired back, shooting Baldock.

Attorneys for both constables say their clients are innocent.

