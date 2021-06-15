Traffic Alert: KY 52 in Lee County to close several hours on Saturday

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heads up for drivers who use KY 52 to travel between Beattyville and Jackson.

This Saturday, June 19th, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the road will be closed at MP 20 near Monica, just west of the KY 2017 intersection.

The closing will allow crews to replace a drainage pipe.

Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and should be complete by 4 p.m., weather permitting. The section of road will be closed to all traffic.

We’re told there is no marked detour, but drivers can use KY 11, KY 30 and KY 708 through Booneville and Lerose as alternate routes.

