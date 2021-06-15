‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Elementary is hosting its annual “Camp Invention” June 14-18 which seeks to educate students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the importance of STEM-related fields and collaborate to solve everyday problems in today’s world. Students are eager to be back in person, hands-on, and working with one another again.

“Distance learning obviously was a challenge because you don’t get to do some of these hands-on activities,” said module instructor Sarah Blackburn. “You don’t get to do some of this collaboration that they’re allowed to do now, and they’re very eager to do it. I think their minds are hungry for this type of learning.”

The camp’s mission is to mold young minds into successful engineers, innovators, and inventors by teaching four different modules throughout the week with different problems to solve.

“This camp is so important for molding young minds,” said camp director Markayla Stevens. “It allows them to collaborate, work together, and it lets them bounce ideas off each other.”

The four modules include “Open Mic” in which each student will get their own microphone to reverse engineer, “Road Rally” in which each student will build a small vehicle, “Solar Bot” in which students built their own solar-powered robotic cricket, and “Duck Chuck” in which students learn about trajectory and velocity by launching rubber ducks in their self-built duck launchers.

“One thing I love about Camp Invention is that the students that are here are ones who are very eager to learn,” said Blackburn. “They want to do these STEM activities, they want to innovate, they want to invent, they want to build, and they’re really engaged during these modules.”

To learn more about Camp Invention at Pikeville Elementary, visit the camp’s events page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.