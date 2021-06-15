Advertisement

‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students

By Jordan Mullins
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Elementary is hosting its annual “Camp Invention” June 14-18 which seeks to educate students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the importance of STEM-related fields and collaborate to solve everyday problems in today’s world. Students are eager to be back in person, hands-on, and working with one another again.

“Distance learning obviously was a challenge because you don’t get to do some of these hands-on activities,” said module instructor Sarah Blackburn. “You don’t get to do some of this collaboration that they’re allowed to do now, and they’re very eager to do it. I think their minds are hungry for this type of learning.”

The camp’s mission is to mold young minds into successful engineers, innovators, and inventors by teaching four different modules throughout the week with different problems to solve.

“This camp is so important for molding young minds,” said camp director Markayla Stevens. “It allows them to collaborate, work together, and it lets them bounce ideas off each other.”

The four modules include “Open Mic” in which each student will get their own microphone to reverse engineer, “Road Rally” in which each student will build a small vehicle, “Solar Bot” in which students built their own solar-powered robotic cricket, and “Duck Chuck” in which students learn about trajectory and velocity by launching rubber ducks in their self-built duck launchers.

“One thing I love about Camp Invention is that the students that are here are ones who are very eager to learn,” said Blackburn. “They want to do these STEM activities, they want to innovate, they want to invent, they want to build, and they’re really engaged during these modules.”

To learn more about Camp Invention at Pikeville Elementary, visit the camp’s events page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm