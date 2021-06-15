Advertisement

‘There has been some hesitancy’: Health officials rewarding COVID-19 vaccines with Visa gift cards

Officials are giving out $100 gift cards to while supplies last.
Officials are giving out $100 gift cards to while supplies last.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - All it takes is a little encouragement and little push.

“What we’re doing there is we’re doing Visa gift card giveaways at five health departments in Eastern Kentucky,” Tom Stephens said. “Just trying to encourage people to come out and give them one more reason to get the shot.”

As the Kentucky Association of Health Plans is partnering with iHeartRadio to give 100-dollar gift cards to those who choose to get their shot. The tour will stop at five health departments in the region, with Tuesday’s stop coming in Owsley County.

“There has been some hesitancy about people coming and getting it so we’re wanting to do everything that we can to try to encourage them to come out and to take the vaccine,” Vivian Smith said.

Hesitancy that health officials said continues to linger, sometimes to even the closest of relatives.

“Even within the same family you’ll find like, you know you’ll have that one brother or sister that’s out there that just isn’t excited about getting it,” Stephens said.

Despite that, they feel that a promise for a reward may alleviate some of the worry.

“Any time that you give you know, some type of monetary value to something you know, people will, will usually come out and get it,” Smith said.

Smith is the county coordinator for the Owsley County Health Department, and she feels that getting the shot could be the answer that we have been longing for.

“I want to be back to normal, you know I want to be with my family, I want to visit and so I think that getting this vaccine is the answer to being able to get us to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm