TBI warns of phone scam involving Tenn. human trafficking hotline number

By Alivia Harris
Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a scam warning regarding a reported phone scheme involving a man who is posing as a representative of a human trafficking task force.

According to TBI officials, the scammer is reportedly using the phone number of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline, as well as a number associated with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The caller allegedly identifies himself as “Ryan McClain,” and says he represents the “Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force.” The caller tells the individual their phone number has been identified as being on the phone of a human trafficking victim, and if they want to have their name “cleared,” they need to pay a large sum of money.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is told to ignore the caller’s message and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.

