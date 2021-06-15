State government officials discuss American Rescue Plan priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is receiving billions in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan, but there are still a number of questions as to how that money can or should be spent. The state has already received a number of applications for water and sewer projects.

Some of the money is headed directly to the state, but cities and counties will also receive a portion- some $65 billion in funds. However, municipalities will have a number of rules to follow.

Cities will have six areas of utilization to follow. On Tuesday, state lawmakers heard from the Kentucky League of Cities and the Kentucky Association of Counties.

“But it authorizes you to pay essential workers which are all your community help, public safety workers, nursing home, grocery workers,” said JD Chaney with the Kentucky League of Cities.

They admit more guidance is necessary and say the bottom line is that the money should be used as a benefit from pandemic-related issues, such as using it for “premium pay” to essential workers in cities.

All funds, whether for cities or counties, or for the water, sewer, and broadband projects done by the state, have to be spent or appropriated by December of 2024.

Somerset stands to receive about $3 million.

State budget director John Hicks tells lawmakers that $300 million broadband project funded by the rescue plan and approved by lawmakers will set minimum upload and download speeds at 100 megabytes per second. pic.twitter.com/X5l7yZqvxN — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.