Spring weather returns to the mountains, sunny stretch of days ahead

By Brandon Robinson
Updated: 18 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Did someone say refreshing? Because that is what the next few days will be.

Today and Tonight

I’ve been looking forward to this forecast since it started showing up on the models last week. We’re in the last days of spring. It needs to feel like it! You couldn’t ask for a more perfect forecast than today. After some patchy morning fog, look for mostly sunny skies, dewpoints in the 50s and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for daytime highs.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Open those windows! Talk about good sleeping weather!

Extended Forecast

High pressure is our friend for the rest of the work week. It will keep sunny skies and amazing conditions around, at least through Friday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows both nights will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Don’t worry summer fans, I have something for you in the forecast. We’re back into the upper 80s on Friday, just in time for Father’s Day weekend. The sunshine sticks around too, at least until later in the day when we might add a few clouds in ahead of some scattered rain chances Friday night.

As for the weekend, scattered chances for showers and storms will return, which is no fun for any of us. Temperatures will take a hit too, dropping into the low to mid 80s for highs to wrap up spring and officially start summer on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

