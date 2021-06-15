Advertisement

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time for almost hitting state trooper during police chase

By Brandon Robinson
Updated: 9 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Dickenson County man will spend time behind bars for his role in a multi-county high-speed chase last year.

On Monday, Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced Dakota Gilliam of Clintwood, was sentenced to nine years in the Virginia Penitentiary.

The conviction stems from a July 2020 incident where officials say Gilliam drove through Big Stone Gap in Wise County all the way to the eastern end of Lee County. During that chase, a Virginia State Trooper was trying to put spike strips in the road to slow Gilliam’s car down. We’re told he swerved to avoid the spikes and almost ran over the trooper.

He was arrested two months later in September.

Gilliam will be on ten years of supervised probation on the Lee County charges. Additional charges are pending in Wise County.

