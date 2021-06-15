Advertisement

Rep. Attica Scott sues LMPD officers, former chief for arrest amid Breonna Taylor protests

Lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court against former LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder, two other officers
By Stephen Goin
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a lawsuit filed Monday, Louisville police officers are alleged to have violated the constitutional rights of Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott (D-Louisville), her daughter Ashanti Scott and Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, when they were arrested last year amid protests for Breonna Taylor.

The women claim they were arrested the night of Sept. 24, 2020, prior to Mayor Greg Fischer’s temporary 9 p.m. curfew, which included exceptions for residents going to church, work, or seeking medical treatment. That night, First Unitarian Church in Louisville had offered shelter to protesters; the women were arrested while walking to the church along with 20 other people who police claim broke a window and threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library nearby.

(Story continues below video)

The women were initially charged criminally, including a felony count of “riot in the first degree.” The charges were later dropped.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court against Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Alex Eades, former LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder, and another unnamed officer.

“I’m joining this lawsuit against LMPD because we deserve to live free from over-policing, racial profiling, and police violence,” Scott said in a statement. “My daughter and I were literally walking while Black when police targeted us for arrest prior to the unnecessary curfew that had been implemented — a curfew that was inequitably enforced and only used against those of us exercising our first amendment rights.”

“We must stop LMPD from using the judicial process to further bully us and our non-violent protest. I believe in law and justice and they must be applied equally. LMPD continues to fail our community. They have too many officers who do not follow standard operating procedures and who make our neighborhoods unsafe,” Parrish-Wright added.

LMPD offered no comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm