Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant of the coronavirus has health officials recommending caution.

Originating in India, the Delta variant is more contagious than its predecessors.

”It’s here,” Louisville Metro Public Health Director, Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “We’ve seen at least one case, we’ve seen it in our wastewater. So it’s just another reminder that if you’ve not made it to your booster dose yet for vaccinations, they need to go get it if it has been the correct amount of time. If they’re not vaccinated yet, this is the reason to get vaccinated.”

The Delta variant impact is already being felt nationally. It spreads more quickly and makes people sicker that previous variants.

“Besides being more contagious, if you get that variant, you’re more prone to be hospitalized and (it’s) potentially a deadlier variant,” UofL infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns said

Health officials say the more aggressive nature of the variant is the strongest incentive yet for people to get fully vaccinated.

“(We’re) just encouraging full vaccination,” Moyer said. “Mask use, especially around people you don’t know. All these things will keep you safe as this variant probably becomes more and more prevalent in our community.”

