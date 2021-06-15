Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last year, the pandemic closed many community pools, causing families to buy their own to stay cool and have some family fun during the lockdown.

According to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety commission, drownings are on the rise. Nearly 380 children younger than 15 years old drown each year. Home pools made up about 70% of the deadly incidents.

EMS officials are warning parents that having your own pool can cause more danger to your kids, as many adults do not pay attention while their kids are swimming.

“The biggest thing we see is probably just lack of supervision or just being aware. People have never owned pools they think, oh they’re perfectly safe, you just grab the side of the pool, you’re good to go. That’s not necessarily true,” said Chad Ward, a shift supervisor at Cabell County EMS.

Ward says as more families bought pools last year, there was a slight increase in more accidents at home.

”Take a CPR course. Learn to do child CPR, learn to do adult CPR, like I said, and have that resource for you where you can at least start administering some care. And again, make sure 911 has been called and help is coming to you,” Ward said.

He encourages parents not to just throw out the safety guidelines that come with a pool, but to go over them with the children. Kids often do not realize their limits and think they are better swimmers than they are.

“If you know how to swim, teach them how to swim. Make sure there is some kind of rescue device or flotation device at your pool something you can assist them out with and just don’t leave them unattended,” Ward said.

Keeping children hydrated is also key, so fatigue does not set in.

”Because you’re in a body of water doesn’t mean that’s not going to happen, but you have to be actually taking water in to keep yourself hydrated. Hot days and kids very active. It’s easy to get dehydrated, and you jump in the pool, and your muscle cramps and things like that set in. That creates a danger for them,” Ward said.

Community pools such as Dreamland in Kenova are also busier than previous years, which causes more strain on lifeguards.

“When the kids, they feel unsupervised even though we are watching them, they do things they wouldn’t do in front of if their parents,” said lifeguard Spencer Monteville.

Monteville says accidents happen most when parents turn their backs and do not stop kids from running near the water.

“It’s mostly just a scraped knee or anything, but if they’d fall on their back they could bust their head, as well as when you fall into the water. After that, you have to take a lot more precautions trying to get them out to make sure you’re not injuring them anymore,” Monteville said.

Ward says another thing to be aware of is the temperature of your pool, especially if it was just filled.

“Cold water pulls heat away from your body about 300 times faster than the air does, so hypothermia sets in very quickly. It takes away your ability to swim and to move, and drowning happens fast,” he said.

