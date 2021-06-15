Advertisement

Pleasant weather continues through Thursday, rain chances return for Father’s Day weekend

By Cameron Aaron
Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cooler temperatures and lower humidity stick with us through Thursday. Temperatures begin to warm by the end of the week with scattered showers possible for Father’s Day weekend.

Tonight through Wednesday night

A gorgeous evening is in store as we stay under mostly clear skies. Temperatures could be on the chilly side as we fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

As you head out the door on Wednesday, expect plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Another fantastic day with low humidity and high temperatures hovering in the upper-70s.

Into Wednesday night, no big changes. Skies remain mostly clear, and this will allow temperatures to drop fairly quickly. Another chilly night on tap with low temperatures in the low-to-mid-50s.

Father’s Day Weekend

We begin to see a change in the forecast as the weekend rolls around. Temperatures creep back into the low-and-mid-80s, and dewpoints start to rise across our region. This will help set the stage for scattered showers and storms to make their return to the mountains.

Saturday looks warm under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s with scattered showers developing during the afternoon heating.

Sunday is looking to be more of the same. A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Another warm day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

This unsettled weather pattern rolls into the next work week. Monday and Tuesday are looking warm and wet at times. A mix of sun and clouds with stray showers developing in the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

