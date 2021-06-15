Officials from Eastern Kentucky and Louisville meet, hoping to set up potential partnership

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several local leaders met up with Louisville business and education leaders Tuesday to discuss potential collaboration efforts, hoping to help benefit all of Kentucky.

It was a meeting of the minds, as Clay County officials talked about ways of setting up potential partnerships with officials from Louisville, all being done with one goal in mind.

“Building stronger relationships...having a more well-rounded perspective of what’s occurring here in this region, and ultimately seeing if there’s opportunities for Louisville business leaders to make more direct investments here of their time, their talent, and their expertise,” President and CEO of America Mid-States Jennifer Hancock said.

Senate President Robert Stivers said he hopes the meeting will help bridge the gap between urban and rural Kentucky.

“Lots of people in this area don’t know individuals out of Louisville, it’s 1/6 of our population and a lot of people in Louisville are unfamiliar with Eastern Kentucky, so we’re going to continue to do this,” Stivers said.

Creating reasons for people to stay in Kentucky, and directly connecting two different yet similar perspectives.

“One that we have the narrative on, not somebody else, to a group of who I would consider influential people in Louisville and Jefferson County,” Stivers said.

Stivers said it was a collaborative effort between both regions of Kentucky.

“Bringing people with Eastern Kentucky connections to get better understanding of Louisville and a city of close to a million people,” Stivers said.

A sentiment that Chairman of Impetus Sandra Frazier shares, “For us to get out into the state and really see parts of the state that we aren’t as familiar with but it’s an opportunity to realize that a lot of the issues that we’re trying to work on, you all are working on here as well.”

The first steps of these partnerships are already happening, with University of Louisville’s dental students working closely with the Redbird Clinic in Bell County.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of collaboration. Now it’s time to both widen and deepen those ties so that’s what I’m looking for,” University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi said there is only one thing she wants from the potential collaboration, “More kids from Clay County, young adults from Clay County, come to UofL because I think that expanding their horizons and seeing what we have to offer has so much to do.”

Hancock said that the desire is there from all parties involved, “People are enthusiastic and willing to see if we can work together and do some things to make this community even healthier for all.”

Frazier said working with people in specific fields, is the best chance of success and networking.

“It starts with education, it starts with public safety, it just starts with wellbeing and so, if you have people who are focused on wellbeing and strong communities, you have a better outcome,” Frazier said.

Hancock said their first stop was Monday in London, after Tuesday’s visit in Manchester, the final stop was in Corbin.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.