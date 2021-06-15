Advertisement

Officials from Eastern Kentucky and Louisville meet, hoping to set up potential partnership

By Chas Jenkins
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several local leaders met up with Louisville business and education leaders Tuesday to discuss potential collaboration efforts, hoping to help benefit all of Kentucky.

It was a meeting of the minds, as Clay County officials talked about ways of setting up potential partnerships with officials from Louisville, all being done with one goal in mind.

“Building stronger relationships...having a more well-rounded perspective of what’s occurring here in this region, and ultimately seeing if there’s opportunities for Louisville business leaders to make more direct investments here of their time, their talent, and their expertise,” President and CEO of America Mid-States Jennifer Hancock said.

Senate President Robert Stivers said he hopes the meeting will help bridge the gap between urban and rural Kentucky.

“Lots of people in this area don’t know individuals out of Louisville, it’s 1/6 of our population and a lot of people in Louisville are unfamiliar with Eastern Kentucky, so we’re going to continue to do this,” Stivers said.

Creating reasons for people to stay in Kentucky, and directly connecting two different yet similar perspectives.

“One that we have the narrative on, not somebody else, to a group of who I would consider influential people in Louisville and Jefferson County,” Stivers said.

Stivers said it was a collaborative effort between both regions of Kentucky.

“Bringing people with Eastern Kentucky connections to get better understanding of Louisville and a city of close to a million people,” Stivers said.

A sentiment that Chairman of Impetus Sandra Frazier shares, “For us to get out into the state and really see parts of the state that we aren’t as familiar with but it’s an opportunity to realize that a lot of the issues that we’re trying to work on, you all are working on here as well.”

The first steps of these partnerships are already happening, with University of Louisville’s dental students working closely with the Redbird Clinic in Bell County.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of collaboration. Now it’s time to both widen and deepen those ties so that’s what I’m looking for,” University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi said there is only one thing she wants from the potential collaboration, “More kids from Clay County, young adults from Clay County, come to UofL because I think that expanding their horizons and seeing what we have to offer has so much to do.”

Hancock said that the desire is there from all parties involved, “People are enthusiastic and willing to see if we can work together and do some things to make this community even healthier for all.”

Frazier said working with people in specific fields, is the best chance of success and networking.

“It starts with education, it starts with public safety, it just starts with wellbeing and so, if you have people who are focused on wellbeing and strong communities, you have a better outcome,” Frazier said.

Hancock said their first stop was Monday in London, after Tuesday’s visit in Manchester, the final stop was in Corbin.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe
Keeping your kids safe in the water
Pool safety tips: Keeping your kids safe as they dive into summer
With the state reopening, businesses say there’s no shortage of customers. The issue for them...
Job fairs in Lexington aiming to find new employees for businesses
STEM
‘This camp is important in molding young minds’: Pike County school hosts ‘Camp Invention’ for elementary students
Partnership at 6pm
Partnership at 6pm