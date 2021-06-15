Man facing charges following Laurel County chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing a host of charges after leading police on a chase earlier this week.

It happened early Monday morning just before 3. Deputies say they witnessed Jerry Danny Wayne Wright, 22, of London, pull out of a gas station parking lot on U.S. 25 just north of the city after seeing another police car before taking off. When the deputy tried to stop the car, Wright took off, eventually ending up on Fire Station Road where he finally pulled over.

During the stop, deputies found Wright was under the influence and in possession of what they believe to be meth.

He is charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and wanton endangerment of a police officer. Wright is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

