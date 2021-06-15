Louisville Zoo once again open at full capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the lifting of restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, the Louisville Zoo is now operating at full capacity.

The Zoo walkway was reopened on June 1. Also open are all of the indoor facilities. Those include the HerpAquarium and Islands Pavilion, as well as its camel rides, ropes courses, playgrounds, and the Conservation Carousel.

The Zoo Splash Park will reopen this Friday, June 18.

The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get the best value, Zoo officials say you should purchase general admission tickets online ahead of your visit. Tickets can also be purchased at the Zoo’s admission windows.

Zoo members will be admitted during regular hours by showing their membership card and ID at the Zoo entry gate.

