Knott County Schools hires new superintendent

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Schools hired a new superintendent Monday night to replace Kim King, who died on May 22.

The school board hired Brent Hoover to take over the district on a four-year contract that begins July 1. Hoover had been serving as Acting Superintendent since King’s death.

Before being chosen as Acting Superintendent, Hoover was serving as Transportation Director.

