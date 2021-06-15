Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 300 new cases, positivity rate down near 2%

By Jordan Whitaker
Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.

The governor announced 290 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 462,700.

46 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 232 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 70 in the ICU. 35 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.05%.

Gov. Beshear also announced deaths eight Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,171.

At least 2,131,157 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,765,529 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,237 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, one of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

