Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police: More than 40 grams of suspected meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms found during recent arrest
Several arrested, including woman accused of trying to hit police, this weekend in Whitley County
During his 34 years of service to Archer Park, Bill Justice was passionate about many things....
‘He was invaluable to us’: Prestonsburg parks worker dies after decades of service
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
The Senate passed a bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Senate passes bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday
(WYMT)
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe