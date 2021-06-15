Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sierra Lowe

By Claudette Enriquez
Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sierra Lowe is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Sierra was a senior at Belfry High School where he graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Sierra was a member of the National Honors Society, a Miss Pike County Bowl representative, a two-time regional cheer champion, three-time district cheer champion, chosen to participate in the American Private Enterprise.

Sierra also attended the Business System Seminar hosted by the University of Kentucky where she worked with KVEC through STEM and met Mark Zuckerberg.

